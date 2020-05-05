Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

