Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

