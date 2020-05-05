Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

