Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

