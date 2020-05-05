Apergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27,283% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.
APY opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $681.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
APY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.
Apergy Company Profile
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
