Apergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27,283% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

APY opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $681.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Apergy alerts:

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.