Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,612. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

