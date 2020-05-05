ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ANIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.59 million, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

