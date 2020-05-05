ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,149,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.