Analysts Issue Forecasts for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLYA. Macquarie began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

