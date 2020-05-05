Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FOE opened at $8.91 on Friday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ferro by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

