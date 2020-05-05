Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $777.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,593.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $507,643 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

