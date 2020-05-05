Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $249.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $219.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.65.

AMGN opened at $230.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

