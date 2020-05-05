Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $252.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.65.

AMGN opened at $230.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

