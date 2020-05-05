Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $291.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $274.00 to $291.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 127,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.