American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

