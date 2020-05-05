American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25-4.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

