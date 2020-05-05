American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE ACC opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

