Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Amedisys's Home Health and Hospice divisions witnessed solid year-over-year growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues during the fourth quarter. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also impressed by the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. The company continued gaining from the CCH and RoseRock acquisitions during the fourth quarter. A favorable demographic trend, and a strong solvency and capital structure also bodes well. However, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns pose challenges to the home health and hospice industry. Escalating costs and contraction in operating margin remain woes.”

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $174.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.