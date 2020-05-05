Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3,000.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,500.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.