Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at Rowe

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Rowe from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Rowe currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

