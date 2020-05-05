Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,700.00 at Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

