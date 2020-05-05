Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

