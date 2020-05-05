Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,650.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.
AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,921.58. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
