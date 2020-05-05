Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,650.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,921.58. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

