Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

