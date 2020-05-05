Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

