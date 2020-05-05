Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $429,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

