Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
