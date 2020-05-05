Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.