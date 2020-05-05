Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,921.58.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
