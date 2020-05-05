Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

