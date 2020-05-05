Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

