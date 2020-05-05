Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 14.0% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rowe lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

