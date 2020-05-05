Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of AMRN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

