Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

