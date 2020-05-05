Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAL. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

