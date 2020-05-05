Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

