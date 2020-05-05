Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,326.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,197.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.80. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock worth $103,720,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

