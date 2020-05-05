Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $372.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.76. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

