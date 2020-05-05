Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $372.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.76. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
