Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.34-2.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.34-2.48 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNT opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

