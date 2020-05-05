Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.