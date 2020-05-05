Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stephens

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $977,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

