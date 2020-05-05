Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Allakos stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

