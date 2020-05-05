Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.33.

ALGN stock opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average is $240.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

