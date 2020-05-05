AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.33. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 94,104 shares traded.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

