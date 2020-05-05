Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akazoo S.A. is a music streaming subscription company. Its premium service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access on a commercial-free basis. The company’s free, ad-supported Radio service consists of stations and exists as a separate application. Akazoo S.A., formerly known as Modern Media Acquisition Corp., is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akazoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akazoo in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akazoo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

SONG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONG. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akazoo by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

