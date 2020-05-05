Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

