AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGNC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.41 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

