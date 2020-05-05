Advisory Alpha LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.