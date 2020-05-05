Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.56, 62,451,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 75,998,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

