Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.56, 62,451,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 75,998,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
