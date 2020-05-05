Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

