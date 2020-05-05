Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.