Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.04 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 45,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.